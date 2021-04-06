Citizens can share their thoughts regarding Culpeper County’s proposed $191.9 million budget and potential 2-cent real estate tax increase during April 20 public hearings. A 7 p.m. budgetary public hearing will be followed by an 8 p.m. tax rate public hearing.
After recent property assessments in which properties increased in value by an average of 12.4%, the current tax rate has been adjusted from 62 cents to 55 cents per $100 of assessed value. Therefore, a two-cent hike would increase the tax rate to 57 cents per $100 of assessed value.
With the reassessments, residential properties increased in value by about 14-18% while agricultural, commercial and industrial properties increased by 6-8%. The proposed tax hike was approved for advertisement last month by a 4-3 vote with dissenting supervisors including Kathy Campbell, Tom Underwood and Jack Frazier.
The proposed budget has $13.2 million set aside for capital improvement projects including a $5.17 million recreational field house and $3.6 million for the school system. It also doubles each volunteer fire department’s capital improvement funding from $400,000 to $800,000.
Local funding for schools is proposed to increase by $1.54 million, of which $1.25 million will go toward operational costs of the incoming Culpeper Technical Education Center set to open in the fall. The proposed tax increase would create about $1.2 million in revenue and essentially cover those operational costs.
County Administrator John Egertson explained that the proposed budget leaves the county $2 million “in the black.” Usually, he explained, excess funds are set aside for future debt payments. This year, however, he proposed placing that $2 million into an account for road projects. Several board members thought that was a worthwhile suggestion, as Supervisor Tom Underwood noted that several county roads were not designed to accommodate current traffic levels and improvements would increase safety while benefiting citizens.
Underwood added that he would like to avoid a tax increase if it is possible.
Supervisor Jack Frazier said he feels the same way regarding taxes as Underwood, but additional tax revenue could be used for the good of the people. Frazier supported placing $2 million in an account for roads. Upon hearing this train of thought, Underwood said that perhaps Frazier is convincing him to reconsider his position on the tax rate.
Supervisor Paul Bates also favored placing money into an account for roads, citing that the Virginia Department of Transportation has delayed funding for certain projects until 2026. With roads already in poor condition, he said they will only worsen over the next five years.
After conducting the April 20 public hearings, the supervisors will consider adopting the budget during a May 4 meeting.
