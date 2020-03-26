Following are the county police reports from March 11-17. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency listed and do not imply guilt, however are the charge place by the CCSO.
March 11
Brandon Lamar Simpson, 33, 21000 block of Dove Hill Road, Culpeper, six counts of distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II drug.
Angela Lee Butler, 40, 13000 Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper, two counts of possession of controlled substances.
Clayton McKinley McGlothlin, 31, 200 block Scrabble Road, Castleton, probation violation on felony charge.
Danielle Dawn Mudery, 28, 700 block Warren Avenue, Front Royal, two counts of probation violation on felony charge.
Tahshawn Rashad Brown, 24, 11000 block Pineland Lane, Rapidan, contempt of court.
Justin Rory Linker, 35, 700 block Saddlebrook Road, Culpeper, assault and battery on family member.
Dajuan Shaquan Marshall, 25, 800 block N. Aspen Street, Culpeper, driving after illegally consuming alcohol.
March 12
Richard Carpenter, 61, 6200 block Oak Park Road, Locust Dale, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nicholas Andrew Young, 26, 22000 block Pine Valley Lane, Richardsville, sentence to community-based corrections program or facility.
Nathaniel Lee Adam Bridgett, 43, 200 block Duke Street, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
March 13
Nathaniel Lee Adam Bridgett, 43, 200 block Duke Street, Culpeper, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nicholas Cain Pullen, 5500 block Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, probation violation of felony charge.
Amber Rachelle Berry, 30, 5400 block Ellett Lane, Rixeyville, contempt of court.
March 14
Victory Arnulfo Branche-Martinez, 19, 60 block N. Franklin Lane, Chambersburg, Pa., possession of marijuana.
March 15
William Charles Ingram III, 22, 19000 block Williams Drive, Culpeper, driving while intoxicated.
George Klepstein, 43, 13000 block Bonnie Court, Culpeper, contempt of court.
Cyasia Andrea Butler, 18, 11000 Taney Drive, Fredericksburg, possession of marijuana.
March 16
Jessi Lewis, 28, 600 block Blossom Tree Lane, Culpeper, abuse and neglect of children, DWI second offense within five years and BAC greater than .20, refusal to take second test within 10 years and probation violation on felony charge.
Briana Nicole Helton, 42, 13000 block Reva Road, Boston, Va., driving after forfeiture of license.
March 17
Ashleigh Cooper, 30, 700 block Denton Circle, Fredericksburg, contempt of court.
