Following are the county police reports from March 4-10. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency listed and do not imply guilt, however are the charge place by the CCSO.
March 4
Duane Darnell Brown, 42, 13000 block Chestnut Fork Road, Culpeper, parole board warrant-PB15.
Jerrell O’Neil Williams, 28, 300 block Amelia Drive, Culpeper, grand larceny, abduction by force, intimidation or deception, strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily injury, felonious assault, driving with suspended or revoked license and unlawful use or injury to telephone line.
Steve Grant, 43, 18000 block Brightwood Lane, Jeffersonton, contempt of court.
Jason Vogt, 40, 1300 block Lynn Street, Parkersburg, W.Va., failure to appear.
Priscilla Figueroa, 18, 15000 block Woodridge Court, Culpeper, sale and distribution of marijuana.
Eliana Judith Chicas-Moraga, 18, 300 block of Moseby Court, Manassas Park, possession of marijuana.
March 5
Laiana Darleine Harris, 24, 1000 block Friendship Way, Culpeper, assault and battery on a family member.
March 6
Idaettae Marie Lambert, 35, 300 block Third Street, Culpeper, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Mark Anthony Lee, 34, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper, distribution/sell for profit schedule I/II and obstructing justice regarding drug/gang/violent offender.
Joseph Bailey Corbin, 29, 16000 block Rocky Road, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Heather Nichole Layne, 35, 12000 block Trey Compton Court, Brandy Station, driving while suspended or revoked licensed.
March 7
Chace Gregory Coffey, 20, 100 block Long Trac Road, Stanardsville, probation violation on felony charge.
Jeremy E. Brown, 29, 9000 block James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily injury.
Sheila Gayle Sarmiento, 23, 5000 block Pirata Place, Virginia Beach, reckless-general.
Elizabeth Kimberly Jacobs, 23, Cedarwood Drive, Remington, driving after forfeiture of license.
March 8
Mauricio Favela-Barbosa, 48, 13000 block Gray Street, Culpeper, drunk in public with profane language.
Mauricio Yanez Servin, 18, 4500 Evans Dale Road, Woodbridge, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ivan Octavio Franco, 39, 6900 block Shepard Street, Hyattsville, Md., drunk in public with profane language.
Reilly Christopher Armstrong, 25, 200 block N. Blue Water Boulevard, Mineral, reckless-general.
Mario Francisco Requeno-Cardona, 21, Blenny Court, Waldorf, Md., possession of marijuana.
Kayley Megan Boyd, 20, 900 block S. West Street, Culpeper, assault and battery.
Darren Jaudon Brown, 24, Pheasant Run Circle, Harrisonburg, obtaining money by false pretenses.
March 9
Diara Preudhomme Aguirre, 44, 5900 block Black Hawk Drive, Oxon Hill, Md., driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kayley Megan Boyd, 20, 900 block S. West Street, Culpeper, assault and battery.
Veronica Lynn Dodd, 29, 200 block Spotswood Road, Locust Grove, revocation of pretrial.
Michael Ray Frazier, 44, 11000 block Eggsbornsville Road, Culpeper, failure to appear, jail: prisoner fails to report to jail and contempt of court.
Bryant Kenneth Simms, 48, 500 block Claire Taylor Court, Culpeper, failure to appear on felony charge.
Catherine Dale Brown, 18, 25000 block Ellys Ford Road, Lignum, falsely summons or false report to police.
Oswaldo Choc Choc, 20, 15000 Hugh Lane, Culpeper, reckless driving-excessive speed.
Robert L. Hester III, 20, 7500 block Sarahs Way, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Richard Lee Renshaw, 57, 9300 block Mountain Run Lake, Culpeper, distribution/sell for profit, schedule I/II.
March 10
Timothy Allen Boswell Sr., 49, 12000 Honeysuckle Lane, Orange, intentional damage to monument under $1,000, eluding police-endanger persons or police car and operate motor vehicle-habitual offender.
Richard Raymond Donovan, 67, 200 Emerald Lane, Front Royal, driving with suspended or revoked license.
John Wade Dyer, 50, Jacks Shop Road, Rochelle, probation violation on misdemeanor charge, probation violation on felony charge and contempt of court.
Andre Jacory Frye, 41, 17000 block Lakemont Drive, Culpeper, contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.