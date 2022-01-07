Culpeper County celebrated the beginning of the new year with its first snowfall of the season on Jan. 3. While some grabbed their sleds and headed for the hills, others braved loss of power and treacherous roads.
The National Weather Service expanded its winter storm warnings on Jan. 2 as it expected more snow to fall. Nearly 8-14 inches of snow was possible under some storm models.
A coastal low pressure system moved through the night and dropped temperatures into upper 20s and low 30s, bringing heavy snow from D.C. to the Virginia suburbs.
With Culpeper’s first snow of the season in 2020 was Dec. 16, residents saw a late start to this snowy season.
Due to the snowy conditions in the morning, all 12 Culpeper County Public Schools were closed to both students and personnel. Due to the overnight freeze and other storm-related hurdles, schools were closed the two following days on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Culpeper County offices, courts and dump also faced closures.
Many residents reported losing power for hours as Rappahannock Electric Cooperative took to social media to reassure customers crews were working to restore their service. REC, who notified customers it would be a multi-day repair operation, also utilized helicopters to patrol over parts of Louisa and Goochland.
Bealeton restaurant Grioli’s Italian Bistro & Pizzeria offered local families with children and the elderly without power refuge in their dining room the day after the store. The restaurant suspended its dine in services, but continued to offer curbside and delivery services.
Virginia State Police provided updates throughout the storm on their agencies efforts.
From 12:01 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, VSP emergency communications centers across the Commonwealth fielded more than 2,600 calls for service. During that time, the VSP Culpeper Division responded to 71 disabled vehicles and 32 traffic crashes.
From 12:01 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Jan. 4, the VSP Culpeper Division responded to and cleared 11 disabled vehicles and four traffic crashes.
Culpeper Town Police encouraged residents to stay off roads throughout the storm and following while public works crews worked to clear roads.
Outside of Culpeper, thousands of motorists became trapped on a 50-mile stretch of I-95 for over 20 hours due to nearly a foot of snow and ice.
Whiteout conditions in Stafford County early on in the storm caused multiple tractor-trailers to jackknife, resulting in the road to be closed until 5:45 p.m. where it was closed down again.
Roads began to clear Tuesday afternoon.
On a media call Tuesday with Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Transportation and VSP, speakers explained how roads could not have been pretreated due to ongoing rain that would have washed away the chemicals.
Northam further explained a state of emergency could not have been declared as they are typically declared in the hours or days before an incident not while one is ongoing.
