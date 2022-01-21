In a move to further address the region’s issue with drug abuse, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors accepted over $500,000 in federal grant funds to establish a local drug court during a meeting on Jan. 4.
Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther presented a brief history and details about the funding prior to the vote.
In April 2021, the county submitted the Bureau of Justice Assistance grant application to start the program, and in December, $549,094 was awarded for a four year program. The money will be used to hire a coordinator, drug testing, training, supplies and services.
While the funds require 25% local match, those are already covered within the county’s budget based upon current operations.
No new local funds were requested, and the total awardment was $50,000 higher than what was requested. The funds are paid out on a reimbursement basis.
Prior to voting Supervisor Paul Bates acknowledged two constituents who were concerned about the funding source and spending tax dollars.
Walther ensured Bates the money wasn’t being expended from the county’s coffers but rather from the federal government.
The motion passed with 6 to 1 vote, with Supervisor Tom Underwood voting no.
The program’s mission, “is to provide a cost-effective alternative to incarceration through a community approach offering treatment and services that promote positive change and increased public safety.”
The Culpeper County Circuit Drug Court will be a five phase program - a minimum of 14 months - for adults who are having difficulty staying clean and sober. It requires frequent court appearances, random drug/alcohol testing, and group and/or individual counseling.
If participants do not follow the rules, they may be placed in short-term custody or receive other sanctions.
The program charges a fee of a minimum of $10 per month for the duration of the program.
The Virginia General Assembly passed the Drug Treatment Court Act in 2004 after recognizing “there is a critical need in the Commonwealth for effective treatment programs that reduce the incidence of drug use, drug addiction, family separation due to parental substance abuse, and drug-related crimes.”
The 23rd Judicial Circuit - encompassing Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem - was the first jurisdiction in the Commonwealth to establish a drug court in September 1995.
