Culpeper County Supervisors approve ‘long awaited’ comprehensive plan

After nearly five years since beginning the process, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted on March 7 to approve the county’s 2023 Comprehensive Plan.
“We’re not that slow,” joked Culpeper County Director of Planning and Zoning Sam McLearen. “We had a little thing called Covid that was a little hiccup in the public process that slowed us down quite a bit.”
The comprehensive plan is Culpeper County’s official policy guide for current and future growth decisions as well as provides a picture of how the county wishes to develop in the next five to 20 years. The plan provides a roadmap for decision makers to determine the best methods and strategies for achieving the conceptualized goals.
The proposed plan contains seven chapters, including land use and development, transportation, environmental and historical resources, economic development, community resources and utilities.
The process to revise the plan began in 2019, but began working in earnest in 2021, McLearen said.
Over the past nearly two years, the county’s planning commission and county staff have been working to perfect the over 230 page document.
“In a nutshell, we hope it's a consented document from the 2015 plan,” McLearen said.
He added it’s more digestible than the former plan and more relevant since it addresses some of the issues that have occurred in the county over the past eight years.
To view the plan, go online to https://web.culpepercounty.gov/.
In preparation for the plan heading to the supervisors, the planning commission faced an uphill battle with the plan’s endless details.
During a September 2022 meeting, the commission voted to delay voting until more details were ironed out by staff.
“This is a very important document to us because the planning commission uses it almost though it’s the Bible when we get a rezoning,” said commission member Cinthia Thornhill. “There are still instances in here where I think there is editorial comment.”
The commission voted in September to send the plan back to county planning staff to solidify language and lay out concrete plans to hire an agriculture economic specialist.
“That job, as we talked about, is so different from any other type of economic development thay anybody that is currently on staff, in my opinion, is not capable of performing those tasks,” said commission member Catherine “Katie” Reames.
“The single largest land use issue in Culpeper County is properly balancing growth pressure and interests with the desire of preserving the agricultural, rural and small town heritage of the County,” the plan reads.
While growth is expected and beneficial, the plan continues, large scale development, “especially in the heart of agricultural and aesthetic rural lands, can threaten the county's current quality of life and its valued historic and rural resources.”
The proposal also addresses two hot-button issues in the county: utility systems such as solar and data centers.
“While necessary, this type of (utility) infrastructure can have significant and disruptive land use impacts, such as sizable building footprints, large structural height, air emissions, and the generation of light and noise,” the document reads.
The increased outside interest in establishing solar utility sites within the county have resulted in the creation and implementation of a Utility-Scale Solar Facility Development Policy all while work continues to further adopt zoning ordinance amendments to address land usage.
Also addressed were the pros and cons of data centers such as large building footprints, the need for high-capacity power lines and demand for other utilities such as water and sewer.
“These factors necessitate careful consideration on where future data centers should be located to minimize their impact on the County's varied land use goals.”
