Culpeper County supervisors award architectural contract for public pool

Culpeper County Supervisors unanimously awarded a contract to a Sperryville-based firm for architectural and design services for the proposed public swimming pool at the Culpeper Sports Complex during a meeting on June 6.
With the passage, Norman Smith Architecture will take on the role of prime consultant for the planning and design of a new outdoor seasonal pool and supporting aquatics amenities. According to the Draft Pool Architectural Services Contract, the potential work may include:
Performing site studies, condition analyses leading to preparation of site plans, facility layouts and architectural designs.
Consulting services related to architectural concerns.
Landscape design and layout, including selection and specification of appropriate living plants as well as decorative inert material.
Preparation of final construction documents, complete with approvals from local authorities.
The duration of the contract will be three years with the option to renew for two successive one-year periods. The initial contract will commence on the date of award.
The firm will be paid a total expenditure not to exceed $459,450 over the course of the initial contract term.
Supervisor Tom Underwood asked whether the project was on track to be on budget to which Culpeper County Purchasing Agent Alan Culpeper confirmed he believed they are.
Town approves pool agreements
Maria Basileo | Culpeper Times
Last September, Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool.
The Council voted to not only supply up to $5 million for the construction of pool but also 50% of its yearly operating costs.
A month prior, Council voted to move forward with tentative agreements to supply $5 million towards the design and construction of a community pool within the Culpeper Sports Complex as well as pay 50% of the yearly operating costs.
