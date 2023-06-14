Culpeper County supervisors vote to delay new data center vote

Culpeper County Supervisors voted 5-1 during a meeting on June 6 to delay the passage of a rezoning application for the development of a new data center near Route 799 and Route 699.
The rezoning application, submitted by TPC Culpeper LC & TPC Freedom I LC, requested around 34.4 acres of land near Route 799 and Route 699 to be reclassified from Rural Area (RA) to Light Industrial (LI) in Virginia Code.
Supervisor Tom Underwood voted no in order to move forward with the application.
The supervisors will reconsider the application during its July meeting.
Supervisor Paul Bates made it a point that discussing the feasibility of fire control with the local fire chiefs would be important to him prior to casting a vote.
The property abuts parcels located in the Town of Culpeper, which are in the town’s Technology Zone. “The intention of this designation (is) to encourage the development of technology businesses in this area,” according to town documents.
The land reclassification would allow for the construction and development of a new data center on the land. In order to comply with current Virginia Code, a reclassification is necessary for the existence and regulation of various buildings related to the data center such as electrical substations and buildings housing equipment.
The proposed plan provided with application showed the majority of the data center campus will be located in the Culpeper’s Technology Zone, and a single generator yard, and an approximately 6.5 acre substation are proposed in the county’s McDevitt Technology Zone.
The Culpeper County Planning Commission voted 5-2 on May 10 in favor of sending a recommendation of approval to the supervisors after determining the application was aligned with the county’s adopted comprehensive plan.
The only board members to not vote in favor of an approval were Commission Members Catherine (Katie) Reames and Keith Price.
In other news:
The supervisors voted 5-1 to approve zoning ordinance amendments to facilitate the keeping of chickens, with limitations, in the Residential Zoning District (R-1).
Bates voted no due to the lack of housing requirements for said chickens to restrict their roaming abilities.
