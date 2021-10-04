Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a resolution declaring the board's intent to cease funding for non-governmental entities that impose COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandates during a meeting Tuesday.
"...The upcoming budget process is slated to begin in the next couple of months and the board seeks to reduce the administrative burden on staff regarding funding requests that are unlikely to succeed," the resolution reads.
If passed, the funding would cease in fiscal year 2023.
The move comes after Supervisor Tom Underwood posted his stance on vaccine mandates on social media on Sept. 19.
Underwood, who represents the Salem District, posted on his personal Facebook page:
“As one member of the Board of Supervisors, I can assure you that Culpeper County will cease all support for and cooperation with Powell Wellness Center as of November 1 if they fire a single employee or cause an employee to resign over a vaccine mandate.”
Underwood said on Sept. 20 he has had multiple constituents approach him about the potential of losing their jobs if they refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
He continued he wasn’t specifically targeting Powell but included other employers such as the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Underwood said the Nov. 1 deadline was one Powell set forth, and not him.
President Biden’s Covid-19 Action Plan issued on Sept. 9, the resolution reads, violates both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The supervisors, it continued, took an oath to support the Constitutions "and faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon them according to the best of their ability."
The board will consider the resolution's adoption at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors' Meeting Room at 302 N. Main St., Culpeper, Va.
