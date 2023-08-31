Culpeper County, Town pool slated for Spring 2025 opening

A long-awaited community pool facility is coming to Culpeper and the project is more exciting than ever.
In a collaborative effort between the Town and County of Culpeper, the pool will be located right beside the Culpeper County Fieldhouse just on Competition Drive and is slated for opening in May 2025.
The new development comes after years of continued advocacy by various public officials and input from Culpeper residents who greatly desired a community pool.
Talks of opening Culpeper’s first ever community pool began in 2015 after Gary Deal was elected to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and lobbied strongly for the development of a pool in Culpeper. Although an agreement could not be reached then, talks sprung up again in 2021 and everything seemed to perfectly fall in place for a prospective community pool.
Deal, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, explained, “The Town Manager, Chris Hively, and I talked about feasible sites for a pool. The Town had funds they wanted to use for a pool and the county had a site. Our board members and Council members agreed to go forward and work together to get this done.”
Last September, Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool.
The criteria in the Pool Contribution Agreement included:
Up to 50% of the design cost shall be reimbursed to the county by the town as long as the County enter into a design contract to design the pool by July 31, 2023.
Up to 50% of the construction cost shall be reimbursed to the county by the town as long as the County enter into a construction contract to construct the pool by July 31, 2024.
If the county completes construction of the pool and receives a certificate of occupancy by July 31, 2026, the town shall reimburse the county for remaining design and construction costs.
The criteria in the Pool Operations Agreement included:
The pool shall be managed and operated by the county by creating a Public Pool Advisory Board (“Advisory Board’) to provide advice and recommendations with regard to the management and operation.
There shall be a Public Pool Director (“Director”) hired or assigned by the county, who shall be responsible for the overall management of the pool.
The County would be the fiscal agent and be responsible for furnishing, purchasing, personnel, payroll, insurance and legal counsel.
All in all, the pool has been a collective effort with garnered support from both the Town and the County. The Town of Culpeper has earmarked $5 million for the construction and development of the pool with Andrew Hardy, Director of Culpeper Parks & Recreation, even mentioning that the project may be completed with funds left-over.
“The actual estimate for the project is $4.8 million, so there is some buffer there,” he explained.
The Town and County will then split post-completion operating expenses 50/50.
The new facility will feature a large swimming pool with six 25-meter lap lanes, a family pool with open-beach access and a 20x20 splash pad. Alongside its aquatic features, the facility will also host an outdoor shelter space, a concession stand for food and drinks and an office space with classrooms and restrooms.
The Town and County have called upon the expertise of Norman Smith Architecture of Madison County for help on the project’s design. The firm is known for a variety of impressive works in the DMV area including mixed-use, residential and institutional projects, all of which have won awards for their designs.
Deal explained how he desired the pool to be available for everyone in the Culpeper community.
“It will be affordable, as is the Fieldhouse, and will be open to all,” he said. “There will be scholarships available if there are individuals or families in need of assistance to access both facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.