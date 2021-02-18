The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department announced on Thursday that its 68th Annual Fireman's Carnival and Parade, which was scheduled for May, is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to the concerns, current public health precautions and recommendations in relation to the COVID–19 pandemic,: a department Facebook post says. "We have made this decision to cancel these events for 2021. Our Wednesday night Bingo also remains cancelled at this time. Any updated information will be provided as it becomes available."
