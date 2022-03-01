Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday nearly passed a resolution not to hold a referendum this November of whether to allow the retail sale of marijuana within county limits.
Since no referendum will be held, retail sale of marijuana will be permitted as allowed by Va. Code Sec. 4.1-629, beginning operations as soon as January 2024.
Sales will also be permitted within the Town of Culpeper unless a referendum is held in November and constituents vote to prohibit sales.
If the referendum vote is no - sales should not be prohibited - then stores would be permitted to operate as soon as January 2024 and no subsequent referendums could be held on the issue.
If the vote is yes then stores would not be permitted, however, a subsequent referendum could be held, but not within four years.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.