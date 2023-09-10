Culpeper Cyclones dominate Blue Devils in varsity football opener

The storm came to Broman Field on Aug. 25.
The Cyclones of Eastern View High School blew into the Culpeper County High School football stadium ready to meet their rivals after days of scrimmaging against each other.
When the Cyclones left the stadium, they took with them a 49-7 victory and possession for the 16th straight year of the Cannonball Cup, emblematic of the winner of the CCHS vs. EVHS football game.
“It’s time,” said EVHS Head Football Coach Brian Lowery before the game. “We’re excited. We’ve been beating up on ourselves in practice. Now it’s ‘go time’ and nothing compares to that.”
The Cyclones dominated on both offense and defense against the younger and less experienced Blue Devils. Eastern View had 18 first downs to six for Culpeper, outrushed the Blue Devils 191 yards to 77 and racked up 191 passing yards to just 20 for CCHS.
Jayden Williams, Jaheim Frye (2) and Aaron Hull each rushed for touchdowns and sophomore Hull was 10-15 and threw for three more touchdowns in his first start.
“It felt good,” said Lowery, in his third year as head coach of Eastern View. “The offensive line was very physical and helped us get off to a fast start with 20 points in the first quarter. Everyone was flying around.”
But Lowery also saw room for improvement.
“We need a consistent focus from the whole defense. Keegan Brown at defensive end and Aiden Grimsley at safety did a good job.”
Another stalwart on both defense as a linebacker and offense as a tight end is senior Brett Clatterbaugh, who has been heavily recruited by big-time colleges.
“I need to always focus and play to the best of my ability,” said Clatterbaugh, who is a two-time All-State linebacker and said he plans to concentrate on that position in college.
”My biggest challenge right now is time management,” he said. “I devote a lot of time to football, but I don’t want to lose focus on my studies. I need to spend quality time on academics and not get too wrapped up in football.”
Clatterbaugh said he likes to spend as much time outdoors as possible.
“I like to hunt and fish,” he said. “I’m not too big on video games. I also like to spend time with my family.”
Clatterbaugh said he is looking for an engineering major that is “hands on” to pursue in college.
“I do construction in the summer and I enjoy working with my hands.”
While Clatterbaugh will be winding up his high school football career this season, quarterback Hull is still early in his gridiron journey.
“I didn’t know how a varsity game would be,” said Hull about starting against Culpeper. “I’m confident in my (throws) though.”
Hull said he likes to study the film of teams Eastern View will be playing and just watch football in general. His favorite NFL team is the Dallas Cowboys and he said he admires the career of Deion Sanders, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection who played for five NFL teams including Dallas and Washington before retiring in 2001.
Sanders is in his first year as head coach at the University of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.