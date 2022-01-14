A Culpeper County Sheriff's Deputy put an end to a car chase on Thursday that originated in Orange.
On Jan. 13, Town of Orange Officer Elizabeth Wheeler was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle, according to press release from the department. She determined the registration did not belong to the vehicle.
Wheeler activated her lights and sirens, attempting to stop the driver, but the driver refused to stop and began to increase speed heading Rt. 20 toward Somerset.
As Wheeler continued to followed the vehicle, the driver criss crossed into Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties, police said.
The Culpeper Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police joined the effort to stop the vehicle as it continued at speeds in excess of a reckless nature and maneuvers that endangered citizens of multiple counties.
Ultimately, the vehicle was disabled by a Culpeper Deputy where the driver was apprehended and identified as Hunter James Smith, 26, of Warrenton. A passenger apprehended and identified as Christopher Jackson, 59, of Orange County.
No known injuries were reported, police continued.
Multiple charges were obtained for both the driver and passenger of the vehicle.
