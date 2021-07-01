Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market Offering Youth Nutrition Education and Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids Program

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is the longest running and most successful market in the Culpeper area. The market is open every Saturday, through October from 7:30 a.m. until noon. The market offers a one-stop shop for local agriculture and horticulture items.
Now, through a grant made possible by the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market – Youth Nutrition Education and Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids Program will promote the health benefits of locally produced agricultural products for the community, educate youth consumers through fun virtual seasonal nutrition classes, provide opportunities for connection and education of local producers and their products, and assist in making locally produced foods more affordable and accessible.
In an effort to educate local youth and Farmers Market attendees of the health benefits of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program for Youth, the Culpeper Department of Human Services, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., and the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market will partner to provide multi-faceted nutritional programing at the Farmers Market.
Georgette Mosley, Senior Program Assistant with VA – Family Nutrition Program, will put together an exciting FREE educational opportunity, “I’m SOW Healthy”, for area children. This program will feature: “Fresh Farm Dollars” for children to purchase their very own products from the market, nutrition education information related to farm products, an energetic virtual demonstration of preparing a healthy seasonal snack with products purchased with the “Farm Fresh Dollars for Kids”(while supplies last), and an interactive Question and Answer getting to know your farmer bingo card.
Stop by the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market information tent each Saturday to pick up your “Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids” and nutrition education information.
Evan Boone, Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market Chairman, is pleased with this new opportunity to further youth involvement in the local food movement, “This grant has provided a fun and interactive way for the market to make these quality fresh and local items more readily available to local families.”
Through Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. Board of Directors fundraising efforts, SNAP participants will be able to double their money when they purchase tokens at the market, up to twenty-five bonus tokens per visit. That means if you swipe your EBT card for $12 of tokens, you will receive $24 of tokens to use at the market. This program is available during the 2021 Farmers Market season and will last until the matching funds are exhausted. SNAP offers nutrition assistance to millions of eligible, low-income individuals and families and provides economic benefits to communities. SNAP is the largest program in the domestic hunger safety net.
Dorenda Pullen, Culpeper Human Services Manager, welcomes the expansion of this program. “Culpeper Human Service’s partnership with the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market has been a great opportunity to allow SNAP recipients to stretch their food dollars with the bonus program and the support to local growers. This year it is taking it a step further in empowering children to make choices to also support our local farmers by offering this new program to provide “Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids” We are excited to share in this opportunity allowing Children to learn firsthand about our local market.”
“All of these valued partnerships with funding provided through the Culpeper Wellness Foundation grant further promote Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s goal for the market of providing a friendly market environment, bringing local growers and residents together to enjoy quality products in a great downtown setting. Youth education and shopping empowerment along with SNAP expansion at the market will greatly benefit the families of Culpeper in providing these healthy local products.” says CRI President Tish Smyth.
For further information on the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market and the seasonal youth cooking demonstration link visit http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html or www.facebook.com/CulpeperFarmersMarket or call (540) 825-4416.
