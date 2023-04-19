Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market returns May 6

Culpeper's favorite Saturday morning farmers market returns from 7:30-noon on May 6 at the Culpeper Baptist Church parking lot at 318 South West Street, Culpeper.
Enjoy the longest running, most successful farmers market in the area, the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, just blocks away from the heart of Culpeper Downtown.
This family friendly market, hosted by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI), welcomes visitors in the 2023 season with exciting new, and returning, full and part-time vendors that truly offer something for everyone.
Not only can customers stock their fridge, freezer and pantry, but they'll also be supporting local farmers, growers and craft artisans in the process.
In addition to supporting local small businesses, there are so many other benefits to shopping the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, including knowing where food comes from, protecting the environment and more.
"As a committee, we are super excited about the Farmers Market this year," said Evan Boone, Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market Committee Chairman and owner/farmer of Three Springs Farm. "It's always an exciting time, and we love how the downtown community really rallies around the farmers market coming back every spring. We are so thankful for all our customers."
Customers have a lot to look forward to with new vendors including: A Taste for Rustic, Baire’s Choice Mushrooms, Erin’s Elderberries, Fair Winds Farms, Peak View Garden Farm, Court’s Kitchen, Flowers & Floof, Hardigan Farms, Mars Makes!, Native Shire and Persimmons Hollow Farm.
Returning vendors include: Barajas Produce, C & T Produce, Corvallis Farms, Double L Farm & Apiary, Great Harvest Bread Company, Green Barn Bakery, Gringo Mama Salsa, Hock Newberry Farm, Jacked Up Foods, Loving Paws Big & Small, Mandi’s Dandie’s, One Twenty Seven Coffee, Piedmont Farm & Greenhouse, Son of a Bear Ciders, Sunshine Acres Farm, Tana’s Kitchen, Three Springs Farm, Too Hot To Candle, Willowlyn Farms Produce, AnteSEEDent, Rapidan River Master Gardeners and Spelled Ink.
Culpeper Renaissance is thrilled to bring back the ever-popular kid’s I’m SOW Healthy Youth Nutrition Education program during the 2023 Market season, thanks to grant funding from the Community Assistance and Culpeper Foundation Funds from Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
The I’m SOW Healthy Youth Nutrition Education program includes healthy, seasonal recipes, along with $5 Farm Fresh Dollars, available to children ages 2 to 13, once a month, to purchase fresh produce and foods or even food producing plants at the Market.
Additionally, this program features live cooking demonstrations the second Saturday of every month. Bring the kids out to learn and get excited about their food, while enjoying the theme of the season, “Get out and Play!"
The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market season runs every Saturday, rain or shine, May through October, from 7:30-noon, at the Culpeper Baptist Church parking lot (318 South West Street).
On select Saturdays throughout the season enjoy live musical performances and special events, including Farmers Market Customer Appreciation Days in June and September, American Grown Flowers Week in July and National Farmers Market Week in August, plus don’t forget the live kid’s cooking class and so much more!
