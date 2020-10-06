Culpeper Renaissance, Inc (CRI) is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and staying aware of potential risks posed by its spread. We continue to monitor alerts from the Culpeper County Emergency Services, Virginia Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Based on best practices as advised by the CDC pertaining specifically to Trick-or-Treating this year and the state's guidance for all public and private in-person gathering restrictions, CRI will not host the Culpeper Downtown Trick-or-Treat event. Our approach is guided by two goals: (1) to protect the health of our downtown business owners, staff, volunteers, residents, and Culpeper neighbors; (2) to help slow the spread of the virus in Virginia and the nation. Public Safety is our top priority and we will continue to be proactive. This is an unprecedented time and constantly evolving, therefore subject to change at any time.
We do welcome you to continue to enjoy Culpeper Downtown restaurants and shops safely. Please remember that most downtown restaurants and shops are offering curbside pickup and delivery service options. In addition, several merchants offer convenient online shopping. If you plan to patronize any of the Culpeper Downtown locally owned small businesses, please check directly with them on their store hours and available options.
It is our greatest concern that all patrons, visitors, business owners and staff of Culpeper Downtown remain safe and healthy during this time.
Thank you for your support of Culpeper Downtown, and we look forward to enjoying many events with you in the future.
For more information about the program please contact Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.
(CRI) at 540-825-4416 · cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com · www.culpeperdowntown.com
