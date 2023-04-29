Culpeper elementary students provided learning opportunity

For the second consecutive year, fourth and fifth grade boys from A.G. Richardson Elementary School have had the unique opportunity to learn the importance of being a positive role model through a new program, Becoming A Man Club.
The program has continued to expand and focuses on lessons in community service, sportsmanship, respecting women, handling emotions, bullying, dress etiquette and classroom etiquette, table manners and hygiene.
“I’ve enjoyed helping out with B.A.M. to shape the community we live in,” said teacher Patrick Hallett. “These future men are learning vital skills that will help them thrive in our community!”
The club, led by Hallett, Donald Downs, Wayne Jacques, Matt Ortman and Nicolas Anderson, welcomes leaders from the community to provide these important lessons. Throughout the semester, students hear from speakers and then have the opportunity to practice these lessons in real time.
Most recently, students completed a campus cleanup that included the grounds at A.G., Pearl Sample and the surrounding area, where they collected numerous large sized bags of trash. Luigi’s Italian Restaurant even welcomed the club for lunch where students practiced their ordering skills and table manners.
“When being introduced to a classroom full of 4th and 5th graders, I didn’t expect to form an impression so quickly,” said presenter Jason Ford with Goodwill Rappahannock. “However, within the first few minutes, what I was met with still leaves me in awe today. After being prompted to introduce themselves, every single student got into a line and walked up to shake my hand and ask me who I was while stating their name as well. I was lost for words.”
The boys will celebrate the completion of the program at an end of the year banquet where they welcome speakers, family and teachers to thank them and share their favorite lessons.
Members will then be presented with one of a kind, engraved tie clips (4th graders) or cuff links (5th graders), sponsored by Able Heating & Air. Speakers for this school year included Nic Anderson, Dr. Daniel Soderholm, Deputy/Coach Chuck Dorsey, Trip Butler, Jason Ford, Onofrio Castiglia and Dr. Uzziah Harris.
"B.A.M club is all about teaching boys things that they will need in the future to be a better man,” said fifth-grader Paul “Bubba” Craine. “It is all about responsibility! Even though this is my second year in B.A.M, I still struggle to do my best because it is a learning process and takes practice. My favorite lesson we have learned in B.A.M has been sportsmanship because that is something I want to be better at."
“The incredible work that is being done for those students by the leaders of the Becoming a Man Club (BAM) was immediately apparent,” Ford said. “The desire to speak to elementary students about community service quickly turned into a feeling of honor. To play a small role in the exceptional development of those kids left me feeling joyous and proud to have been a part of their experience.”
Becoming A Man Club is currently looking for additional sponsors so they can continue to provide resources and unique opportunities for its students. The club provides each student with hygiene products, a lunch field trip, and the end of the year banquet in addition to their weekly meetings. They would like to thank Able Heating & Air for their sponsorship of the boys’ end of the year gifts, and Luigi’s Italian Restaurant for hosting their lunch.
