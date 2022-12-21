Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%.

Tomorrow

A mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning...changing to all rain. High around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.