Yowell Elementary School paraeducator Meagan Funn and her children Melodi Funn, 4th grade, Malani Funn, kindergarten, were surprised Wednesday when husband and father Merneptah Funn returned home early from being stationed abroad in the Army Reserves.
He has been gone 12 months in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He was originally scheduled to come home at the end of January.
