Culpeper’s 25th Annual Farm Tour did not disappoint, drawing thousands of visitors from surrounding counties and states to join in fun at Culpeper farms.
The event, sponsored by Culpeper County’s Department of Economic Development, showcased Culpeper farms and allowed the 3,635 tallied visitors to learn up close. The variety of farms, activities, demonstrations and vendors gave visitors options for all day fun.
“We’re extremely excited about the turnout for this year’s farm tour,” said Event Coordinator Winona Pritts. “Working with our farms and seeing how excited they are to welcome visitors, showcase their knowledge, and bring a smile to visitors' faces made celebrating the 25th anniversary of the farm tour all the more fun.”
“We had the best day exploring our local agricultural properties,” said Culpeper resident and first-time farm tour visitor Julie Johnson. “Thanks to all for opening your beautiful land for us to explore and learn.”
Among the most popular of activities was Bees & Trees Farm’s honey extraction demonstration showcasing how to extract honey from beehives and allowing attendees to sample delicious honey straight from the hive. The open year-round farm store was a buzz with visitors picking up their favorite honey, jams, barbecue sauces and more.
Another popular stop was Andora Farm’s Daniel Boone’s Day Celebration, showcasing colonial crafters including soap makers, quilt makers, pottery makers and a blacksmith.
Visitors could also take in a black powder rifle demonstration, a living history encampment and re-enactment, team-penning demonstrations, and pony rides.
Visitors flocked to purchase their favorite items, as was found at Seek Lavender, which hosted an array of vendors ranging from a brewery to a bakery that offered products made special for the event, all infused with lavender.
The event, celebrating 25 years, has continued to grow since Pritts took over the event. In just five years, the visitor count has tripled. As the event grows, recognition of those farms participating in the event continues to grow, bringing visitors back to Culpeper throughout the year.
“It’s great to see the passion our community has for this event and the continued patronage of our agricultural businesses,” Pritts said. “The farm tour provides an opportunity for farms and visitors to come together for an excellent weekend of activities, education, and celebration each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.