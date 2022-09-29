Today

Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.