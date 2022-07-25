Law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies gathered at Salem Volunteer Fire Department on July 14 to be honored for their contributions to the community during the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s fifth annual Valor Awards and Dinner.
“Almighty God, how great it is to be here tonight to celebrate with these people that are supporting the ones that make a difference,” said Chaplin R.E. Deane, who presented the invocation.
Every year, the Chamber hosts the dinner and awards ceremony to recognize the heroes of Culpeper County. Invited and honored agencies included Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department, Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc., Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Rapidan Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services, Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center, Culpeper County Animal Control, Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.
Following the invocation, Chamber President and CEO Jeff Say presented Deane with an award for his 63 years of service. Deane is a decorated Navy veteran and in September 1959, joined Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department. He is the oldest living member.
Although each member of the county agencies also received challenge coins to recognize their dedication and service, there were a select few who received a special recognition of a Valor Award.
From the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nathan Earnshaw, Sergeant Michael Mawdsley and Detective Wesley Spice were honored for their work in ending a multi-county car chase. Madison County officers had attempted to pull the driver over causing him to flee and reportedly shoot out of his car at civilians, other cars and the officers.
From the Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department, Assistant Chief Mike Strawderman and firefighters Mike Nelson and Mike Kitis were honored for their work in removing a young man’s hand trapped between a full sized steel sea shipping container weighing over 8,000 pounds and a wood block. Due to their patience and skill, the patient was transported to the hospital and released the following day with no permanent injury.
From E911, employees Kayla Davis, Sylvia Whetzel, Kennan Allison and Missy Breeden were honored for their hard work fielding a massive amount of weather-related calls during a weather warning for severe thunderstorms. The staff received 326 inbound phone calls and dispatched a total of 30 different weather-related events within 10 hours on top of other emergency calls.
From Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services, EMT Mike Barrett, Paramedic
John Woodburn and Lt. Ryan Switzer were honored after saving a man’s life after he had collapsed at the gym. When the crew first arrived, the man was unresponsive, not breathing with no pulse. Before the ambulance arrived at the hospital, the patient began to moan and breathe on his own. He was able to make a full recovery.
From Culpeper Town Police Department, Officer Torrance Miller applied a tourniquet to man shot in the upper thigh all while staying alert for the shooter and securing the scene for incoming emergency medical personnel.
