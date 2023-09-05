Culpeper first responders to appear in film at Culpeper Regal

Something extra special will be going on downtown on Sept. 10.
Little Fork’s Technical Large Animal Rescue Team, one of the top 10 of its kind in the country, will be featured in a film called “Long Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” at the Regal Culpeper at 3 p.m. — and tickets are free!
The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (CCVFRA) will host this movie event, which starts outside at 1 p.m. with a firetruck display and meet and greet.
Charles “Jr.” Perryman, President of the CCVRFA, will give the event’s welcoming speech.
“As president of the CCVFRA, we are very excited to air the movie, ‘Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.,’” Perryman said. “The movie showcases volunteerism in rural America for fire and EMS.”
“Thanks to John Deere for highlighting the day in the life of a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Our community is fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers with a wide range of skills. Our doors are open, and we are continually looking for new volunteers to help with our efforts, and the hope is this movie will provide more insight into what we do. While there is no paycheck, the feeling you get from helping people makes all the hard work worth it.”
Eldon Frederick, a volunteer firefighter from the Little Fork Fire Department and a member of the Culpeper County Fire Rescue Association’s Recruitment and Retention Committee, has organized this event’s schedule, bringing together youth from around the county and a special guest speaker.
“Everyone is really engaged and happy to be involved,” Frederick said.
Participants in the film’s pre-screening lineup include the JROTC from Eastern View High and Culpeper High School, Liberty High School’s marching band, Miss Virginia Volunteer 2024 Annie Mowery and Perryman.
Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be fire trucks and equipment set up in the parking lot near the Culpeper Regal Theater. It’s going to be family-friendly, enabling kids to get hands-on experiences about what it’s like to be in a fire truck. The community can also pick up some swag items and learn how to volunteer or support their local first responders.
At 2 p.m., doors will open at the Culpeper Regal and guests can claim their seats. After initial seating, the Culpeper County Marine Corps Junior ROTC from Culpeper and Eastern View High Schools will do the Presentation of Colors, followed by a moment of silence and the national anthem performed by the Liberty High School Marching Band.
Nate Bopp, Principal of Eastern View High School, was pleased to see youth from local schools participating.
“We are so fortunate to have a robust ROTC program here at Culpeper County Public Schools,” Bopp said. “As a principal, it is always great to see students participating in the community by representing their schools in a positive light. These students, as well as their instructors, make both high schools proud every time they participate in community events such as representing colors.”
Next, special guest Miss Virginia Volunteer 2024 Annie Mowery, who has been a lifelong volunteer, will give a guest speech sharing her experiences and passion for helping others through service.
“I am so excited to be attending this event that amplifies the stories of those who use their heart for volunteerism to put their lives on the line for others,” Mowery said.
The movie will then start at 3 p.m and last around 1.5 hours, to be followed by an in-person question and answer session.
Tickets are free and available online on a first-come, first-served basis. To get yours, please scan the QR code.
Regal Culpeper is located at 210 South Main Street, Culpeper.
