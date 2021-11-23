Culpeper Food Closet prepares for another year of giving

For most, Thanksgiving is a time for friends, family and food. For some, though, the hurdle of providing a meal for their families is too much to bear. However, local families can always turn to the Culpeper Food Closet to provide an extra bit of holiday spirit for those who may need it the most.
“Thanksgiving, for my family growing up and today, that's when family really gets together even more so than Christmas,” said Treasurer Billy Green, who plays an integral role in the annual Thanksgiving food program.
Culpeper Food Closet, an outreach ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, began in 1984. It operates year round through the work of over 90 local volunteers providing much needed food to Culpeper families. The closet, on average, provides food for about 100 families per week.
This year, Green said, the Closet bought 550 turkeys for the nearly 600 families they plan to serve this Thanksgiving. Apart from turkeys, the Closet has 700 bags, which are packed for a family of four, packed with corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and cornbread to complete the traditional meal.
Like last year, recipients will be able to pick up their turkeys when it's convenient for them.
“One of the biggest challenges for folks who are in need is transportation,” Green said, adding that becoming flexible with food pickup has created better access.
In order to qualify, clients must first contact Sam’s Place to apply for a food voucher. Sam’s Place, a part of Culpeper’s Outreach Resource Center, is a hub where individuals and families can access information and referrals to community resources.
Recently, Boy Scout Troop & Cub Pack 196 collected 3,481 pounds of food during its "Scouting for Food” event.
Green said that amount of food will probably last one week.
Also, Presbyterian Church Annex on Main Street is collecting pies to supplement the Culpeper Food Closet as a part of its Culpeper Pies Project. Both homemade and store-bought pies are accepted except cream or meringue.
“It’s just a day of family,” Green said. “Every family ought to be able to enjoy plenty to eat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.