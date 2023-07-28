Culpeper GOP announce candidate endorsements

The Culpeper County Republican Committee voted at their July meeting to endorse multiple candidates for the upcoming 2023 election.
The endorsed candidates are:
- Terese Matricardi for School Board (Salem District)
- Missy Noris White for Culpeper County Treasurer
- Jon Russell for Culpeper Town Council
These esteemed candidates join the Republican slate of candidates, who have been nominated by the party:
- Sen. Bryce Reeves for 28th District in the Virginia Senate
- Del. Nick Freitas for the 62nd District in the Virginia House
- Del. Michael Webert for the 61st District in the Virginia House
- Tom Underwood for Board of Supervisors (Salem District)
- Russ Rabb for Commonwealth Attorney
- Joseph Watson for Culpeper County Sheriff
Election day is on Nov. 7. Early voting begins on Sept. 22.
