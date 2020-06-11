In preparation for reopening clubs and welcoming members back in a safe and responsible way, Planet Fitness in Culpeper has taken several steps to strengthen existing cleanliness policies and procedures in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, employees and the local community. Some changes include:
•All employees have completed extensive training related to enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures.
•Employees will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day.
•Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using a disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walkarounds by employees to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas.
•Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use.
•Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app; download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk.
•Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable "Social Fitnessing" and create additional distance between members.
•New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and "Social Fitnessing guidelines.
•The gym is following all Phase II re-opening guidelines.
