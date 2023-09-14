Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour this weekend

Jump into fall this weekend with the 26th annual Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour.
This year’s tour, held Sept. 16-17, will be open from 10-4 p.m. both days, and includes 15 farms or ag related activities.
Fun for all ages, the tour will showcase both traditional and unique farms in the beautiful Blue Ridge foothills that make up Culpeper County. The tour, a self-guided driving experience, can be started at the Welcome Center located at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on Route 29, or any of the participating farms. The Welcome Center will host an antique tractor display showcasing tractors from Griffwood Farm, Maple Springs Farm, and Rock Hill Farm, free face painting from Sandy’s Face Painting, lemonade from Hip’s Sunny Sips (Saturday), Kona Ice (Sunday) and the Piedmont Railroaders.
New this year, the Welcome Center will also host additional Culpeper County farms at their new Culpeper Farm Corner. At the Farm Corner, visitors will be able to learn about or purchase products from other favorite farms like Seek Lavender, Sunshine Acres Farm, Anchor Mere Farm, and Mystic Hill Farms. Visitors can also pick up brochures, kids activities, get farm recommendations, or purchase a limited supply of Farm Tour t-shirts and hats.
The event provides a wonderful educational experience and includes an array of hands-on activities and demonstrations. As in years past, many of the sites will offer lunch or snacks for purchase along with plants, herbs, meats, and gift shops items! There is something to delight everyone. Specific activities at the farms have designated times, please check the site activities and plan accordingly.
Back by popular demand, pick up a passport at the start of your tour which can be stamped at each farm and enter for a chance to win a gift card to one of the participating farms.
Learn about participating farms and download brochures by visiting www.CulpeperFarmTour.com. Be sure to like and follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/culpeperfarmtour for the most up to date Farm Tour news and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.