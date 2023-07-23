Culpeper heroes honored at 2023 Valor, Appreciation awards

When the unexpected happens, first responders are the first to pick up the phone or arrive at the scene of an incident. These heroes do so often without pay or thinking of themselves. For this reason and more, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce honored them at The Valor & Appreciation Awards, which was held at the Salem Volunteer Fire Department on July 13.
The Culpeper County Minutemen’s opened the event with the presentation of the colors and LT Melvin White of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office sang the national anthem.
A select few first responders were honored for their courageous service in specific events such as Firefighter Jesse Hupko from Reva Fire & Rescue, who responded to an overturned vehicle accident in June 2022.
“It felt very good to help,” Hupko said. “I love the community and that’s why I do this.”
“We do this for a reason. It’s to help. It’s not for personal gain,” said Lt. Matthew Malcolm, who was also with Hupko at the scene of the accident. “We all give back to the community and we just love to help people. The best thing we can do is tell everybody to be safe and be smart.”
Other awards recipients included Erica Preston, Richard Moylan, Kennan Allison, Cherie Field, Sgt. N. Earnshaw, Officer Kenny Argueta, Matthew Hayes, Miller Torrance, EMT Brianna Rossignol, Firefighter Eldon Frederick, EMT David Zager, Captain J.J. Galvin, Lt. Eric Neese, Firefighter/EMT Gavin Morrison, Firefighter/EMT Joey Galvin and Firefighter/EMT Robert Frye.
Prior to the presentation of the specialized awards, Jeff Say of the UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center presented 16 plaques to local first responder organizations. Downtown Culpeper’s custom furniture shop JIMNI of 154 E. Davis St. crafted each one as a commission.
Jim Schoor, expert woodworker and owner/operator of JIMNI, was pleased to provide custom laser engraved plaques to our first responders.
“I enjoyed doing it. I enjoy working for the people and doing what I can for them.”
Sgt. Landers and CPO Palmisano from the Virginia Conservation Police were delighted to be recognized, saying, “It's an honor to be in this room with all these people who work so hard. The work they do is very appreciated. To be included in this group is quite an honor for us.”
Each plaque was custom-made with unique challenge coins and was presented to each responder group, which included Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1, Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Co. #2, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc. Co. #6, Culpeper County Rescue Squad Co. #11, Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. #8, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. #9, Rapidan Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. #10, Culpeper County Emergency Services Co. #12, Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. #16, Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center, Culpeper County Animal Services, Virginia Conservation Police, Virginia State Police, PHI AirCare 6, Culpeper Town Police Department and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
At the start of the event, Pastor Ron Young from Alum Spring Baptist Church guided everyone into prayer. Guests, which included many local EMTs, police officers, firefighters, and other vital first responders, enjoyed a delicious meal of comfort foods.
Chamber Events Coordinator Sarah Langland worked diligently before the event and during the awards to keep everything running smoothly. YoVonne Letsome, office administrator, was also hard at work throughout the event.
“It feels great,” Langland said about organizing the yearly event. “I had a great committee to help me out with the planning. We also had a hard-working crew made up of citizens and first responders. From them, I was able to get their perspective and find a way to properly honor the heroes in our community.”
The Valor Awards’ event sponsors were divided into three tiers: Red, White, and Blue. Red sponsors included the Culpeper Star Exponent, Culpeper Media Network, and Nancy Garret. Its white sponsors were Germanna Community College, Cintas, L & L’s DJing Productions, Found and Sons, Able Heating and Air, and Atlantic Union Bank. The event’s Blue Sponsors included All Install, Carson Beard, Encompass Community Supports, H&R Block and Partners 1st Federal Credit Union.
