Culpeper High boys cross country work together, alone

Cross country runners are a special breed.
They quietly toil not on a football field, diamond or court, but on long stretches of grass, dirt and asphalt with their thoughts and goals helping them find their focus.
Cross country is a team sport, but also an individual one.
Mark Dennis coaches the Culpeper County High School boys cross country team. He ran track as a Blue Devil when he was in high school and now, he imparts his wisdom to a new generation of boys, most of whom also run track.
“Cross country is a totally different atmosphere, compared to other sports,” Dennis said. “You’re out on that 5K course (3.1 miles) alone, but there is still unity as a team. They do a lot of things together – dinners, movie nights. It’s all voluntary, but about 90 percent of the kids show up.”
Dennis, who also assists with the CCHS football team, said not many people realize what goes into becoming a successful cross-country runner.
“Members of the football team had to run the cross-country course and they gained a lot of respect for what the kids do every day – what we expect of them in cross country.”
By “we,” Dennis means he and Aaron Keich. Dennis is officially the head coach of the boys team and Keich fills that position with the girls team. In reality, they work together with both teams.
The Blue Devils have had only one meet. The second one was canceled due to extreme heat, but Dennis said the boys team has a good balance in age and experience.
“Seniors Caleb Smith and Matthew Lynch are the leaders, but we also have two really good sophomores in Jaden Zeller and Logan Jones. The first five runners score points for their teams, but if there is a tie the times of the sixth and seventh team finishers might come into play. I think overall this is the strongest team I’ve had in seven years of coaching. I hope to be in the top four at districts and to send at least one runner to states.”
“I like the satisfaction of finishing a race or a workout and knowing I worked hard,” said Smith, who has been running cross country since he was a freshman and has recorded a best time of 18:34. “It’s sometimes tough to find the motivation when you’re tired about the second mile.”
Smith said he enjoys art and theater and plans to go to a four-year university after graduation.
Lynch said he has been running for five years, but still has moments of frustration.
“I don’t like it when I know I could have tried harder.”
However, running has taught him many things, he said. “I know there is no wall I can’t get over. It has made me better in every aspect of my life. You have to put the time in. You have to commit to it.”
He remembered a literal obstacle in one race.
“We were running at Woodbridge and the course shrank to just the width of a bridge,” Lynch said. “There were hundreds of runners and we couldn’t all go over the bridge so I had to jump across a stream.”
The team is scheduled for a meet at For Union Military Academy on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.