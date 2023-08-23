Culpeper High cheerleaders work together towards common goal

Kaylee Lancaster is a flyer.
Not the kind that captains an airplane, although she is a captain of another sort.
In this case, she’s the girl you see at the top of a cheerleading pyramid or being thrown into the air and then brought safely down to earth by her teammates.
Lancaster, a freshman and one of three cheer captains at Culpeper County High School – along with seniors Micaela Ramirez and Alexa Strickland – is passionate about soaring through the air.
“I love being a flyer,” Lancaster said, who is 5-foot-3 tall and weighs 96 pounds, and wants to be an interior, eventually.
Her size, typical for a flyer, makes it easier for her base teammates to catch her.
“Flying is my favorite thing to do,” she said. “It makes me happy. It’s exciting and it gets my adrenaline flowing. I have lots of trust in my bases, that they will always catch me.”
All three captains have been cheering for several years each. Ramirez and Strickland said they especially appreciate the team this year, though. New head coach Lynda Sterner is their third cheer coach in four years.
“All the girls on the team are really bonding,” Ramirez said, who wants to be a cosmetologist. “We want to keep everyone equal.”
“We all want to be involved in representing the school in the best way,” added Strickland, whose mother, Rachelle Leathers, is also an assistant coach. “There have been times when there was a stigma that cheerleaders were catty girls and stuck up. We want to change that image. I was on an E-squared team (a competitive high school community business entrepreneur project) and I would like to see the team also give back to the community.”
“I’m really having fun this year. I love the Friday night lights!”
Lancaster said the “positivity” on the team is high.
“Even if you’re younger, you’re considered an equal.”
An example of that equality is how the captains were selected.
“We had all the girls who were interested write anonymous letters about why they wanted to be a captain,” Sterner said. “We looked for things like their goals for the team and what skills and talents they felt they could bring to the team as a captain. We let them team vote on the letters and it turned out they voted for the same three Rachelle and I had chosen. Kaylee getting chosen captain as a ninth grader showed that grade didn’t matter.”
Sterner said she is working with the CCHS band director to do halftime pep rallies and that she wants to get the team more active outside of school such as being in parades and other places where the Devilettes can represent the community.
As at Eastern View High School, the girls work long hours to perfect their craft, and many of them not only do sideline cheering, but are also on the competition team.
“The girls are here to work,” Sterner said. “They have to practice the same skills over and over and if they give it their all, there’s nothing they won’t be able to do. It’s beautiful watching them grow as teammates and friends.”
