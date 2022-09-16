It’s all about the run.
After dropping their first three games of the season to non-Battlefield District foes Rappahannock County (3-0), Harrisonburg (3-2) and Skyline (3-0), the Culpeper County High School girls volleyball team was looking to start district play on a winning note.
Visiting Spotsylvania County had other ideas, though, using efficient offense and stifling defense to beat the Blue Devil girls 3-0 on Sept. 8.
Culpeper second-year coach Nic Jones said that although his team played well as a unit, there were too many times when they allowed the Lady Knight’s multiple consecutive points.
“Volleyball is a game of runs,” Jones said. “When you’re on offense you have to put a string of points together and when you’re on defense you have to stop the other team from doing that.”
In the first set, Spotsy had three runs of three points each and CCHS had one as the Lady Knights took a 25-19 victory.
It was the second set, however, where the visitors showed the power of a long run moving from a 5-5 tie with Culpeper to a 12-5 lead by scoring seven unanswered points. Culpeper scored one point then Spotsy ran off three more to take a commanding 15-6 lead in a set they won 25-16. The Blue Devil girls did have three, three-point runs, but it was not nearly enough.
In the third set, the Lady Knights had runs of four, three and four points and finished the set with a three-point run to secure a 25-18 win.
“We didn’t get into our offense enough,” Jones said. “With volleyball, sometimes you fall more into playing defense against the other team rather than running your offense. We need to do better with our offense.”
Jones said with that goal in mind he’s been working with the girls on improving their passing so they can go on the attack more.
The Blue Devil girls are a comparatively young team with only two seniors and eight juniors. Many of the teams in the Battlefield District have four or five seniors on the varsity. Jones
also noted that one of his seniors – Abygayle Brown – missed the first three games recovering from an injury so she was just working her way into the offense.
“Volleyball is not like football or baseball in scoring points,” Jones said. “When you miss a serve or make a mistake, the other team gets a point. You have to capitalize on the other teams’ errors to score points.”
“We have to mentally overcome their runs. Sometimes when the other team goes on a run, we play not to make mistakes instead of trying to stop the run and go back on offense.”
“We made a lot of adjustments throughout the game and didn’t get down on ourselves, though. The girls were always there picking each other up.”
For CCHS, junior Samirah Powell had four kills and three blocks.
Junior Theresa Breckley had four blocks, junior Isabelle Bronesky had two aces and junior Isabella Toscano had three assists.
Senior Allison Brown led Spotsy with 10 points and junior Rylee Perkins added six.
The Culpeper volleyball team was back in action on Sept. 12, but results were not available by press time.
