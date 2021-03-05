Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. is accepting applications for its new Hometown Heroes Banner Program. The program will honor veterans, both living and deceased, honorably discharged and active duty members of the armed forces with banners displayed on downtown light poles for Memorial Day and Veteran's Day.
Each banner will feature the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and credentials. The program is sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and community donations, which can be made via check or credit card.
Checks should be made out to CRI and mailed to the organization's office at 127 West Davis Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. To make a donation by credit card, contact 540-825-4416.
Jonathan Krawchuk , the CRI Design Committee's chairman, said the organization "is proud to find a new way for Culpeper to honor its veterans."
"This seasonal program will provide a constant reminder of the sacrifice and commitment that our community members made to our country," he said.
The application is available at culpeperdowntown.com and the deadline to apply is March 25.
For additional information, contact CRI at 540-825-4416 or cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.
