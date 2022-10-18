After 60 years of good works in the community, the Culpeper Hospital Auxililary has chosen Germanna Community College's nursing students for its final gift of nearly $68,000.
Joan Proctor, who was the organization's 2021 chair, explained that the pandemic had reduced membership and led to the decision to bring the Auxiliary's work to a close.
Proctor presented a check to Germanna President Janet Gullickson recently at GCC"s Daniel Center in Culpeper.
Proctor said the group shrank from a roster of 240 to 50 active members, largely because of the pandemic.
"When that happens, as with many organizations, you just don't have the leadership you need" to continue, she said.
"We had to do something with the money we had, and this year we decided to give it to the nursing program Germanna," Proctor said. "One of the biggest reasons is that we'll never die with that endowment. This money will be used to help nursing students for some time to come, and that means a lot to us."
"The Culpeper Auxiliary has been a positive force in the town and county for decades, and we're honored that it chose Germanna's nursing program for its final gift," said Bruce Davis, head of the GCC Educational Foundation. "This gift will help our students at a time when Culpeper and our entire service region needs Germanna-trained nurses more than ever."
"Without this kind of community support, Germanna won’t be able to fill high-demand nursing jobs by training more graduates who are prepared and ready to help," said GCC President Janet Gullickson.
In 2020, Germanna produced 176 nurses, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nurse aides. To meet the critical need, Germanna hopes to increase that to 432 nurses a year.
GCC has added evening and weekend programs at its Locust Grove Campus and and its Barbara J. Fried Center in Stafford County.
