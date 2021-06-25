Hundreds of young players — and hundreds of parents and fans — showed up for the District 14 Little League All-Star Opening Ceremony Friday, June 18, at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
“It’s pretty significant. It’s been a long time since we’ve had opening ceremonies here in Culpeper,” said Culpeper Little League President Paul Drogoz. “We’ve done a lot of work prepping the fields. We’ve really raised our club up a lot in attendance and we’re lucky enough to host this event.”
Culpeper Little League hosted the event in partnership with the Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Department. Baseball and softball all-star teams from Culpeper, participated. All-star teams consist of players in all age divisions in both softball and baseball offered by Little League International.
Players from all the participating teams marched onto the fields, where they all were recognized as they received pins. In addition, several long-time Little League coaches were honored and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard paraded in as well. Noelle Brown, a 2021 Culpeper High School graduate, sang the national anthem.
“We didn’t have a spring season because of COVID last year,” Drogoz said. “This is our first spring season since 2019. We did have a fall 2020 season; we did open them up but we had COVID restrictions, wiping down balls and things like that.”
The opening ceremony was the start of a two-week tournament that will be played at the home parks of all teams involved. Culpeper is hosting games in the 8-10 and 10- to 12-year-old divisions for baseball and softball. The district tournament is the first step in qualifying for the Little League World Series.
“We are excited to showcase our beautiful facilities and great community,” Drogoz said. “Being selected to host a district event is a testament to our volunteers and parks and recreation department.
“We are hopeful that plans to add lights at the complex will lead to the opportunity to host state events in the future,” he added.
