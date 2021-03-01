Preliminary plans announced for 2021 Culpeper Air Fest
After being one of the many events canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the Culpeper Air Fest posted Monday on Facebook that preliminary plans are underway for this year's eve
"We remain hopeful that COVID restrictions will ease by October so that we can put on a great airshow for our community. We're hard at work and will keep you posted as plans progress," the post says.
Culpeper County High School's girls track team wins second in the state
Culpeper County High School's girls 4X400 relay team - consisting of Valentina Lemus, Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero, Taylor Daniels and Carley Layden - recently placed second in the state.
In placing second, they broke the school record by 12 seconds.
Appleton Campbell receives 2021 President’s Award from Carrier
Appleton Campbell received the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the seventh consecutive year. This award, which was given to seven Virginia companies, recognizes outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning industry that achieve excellence in product promotions while delivering superior customer satisfaction.
“The 2021 Carrier President’s Award winners serve as exemplary ambassadors in our industry by providing customers with exceptional service each and every day,” said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. “These companies are leaders in their communities and successfully demonstrate how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region.”
Mike Appleton, Appleton Campbell’s president stated “I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors as we celebrate forty-five years in business together.”
Culpeper Wellness Foundation moving forward with recreation center
Culpeper Wellness Foundation is moving forward with construction of a 17,759-square-foot recreation center and is also renovating 10,000 square feet of existing space at the facility on Crossroad Parkway purchased in fall of 2020. The renovated space will be the new home of Culpeper Sport & Fitness and is expected to open by September. The recreation center will open in early 2022.
Foundation President Shari Landry noted the necessity of supplementing the foundation board’s commitment of funds with community support. She said “we need all hands on deck to get the doors open and the fun started” and “we are hopeful that many of the region’s generous individuals and businesses will help us build and outfit this recreation center that will be a hub of youth and family activity for generations to come.”
Debbie Bennett, the foundation board’s president, said local recreation space is much needed and “our vision is to have this space available for activities of all kinds with programs that are affordable for anyone who wants to participate."
As the first step in developing that vision, Landry said committees have been formed to facilitate foundation-community collaboration on construction and interior planning.
