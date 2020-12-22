A 17-year-old Culpeper resident with a criminal record has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at a residence in an incident during which no one was injured, the Culpeper Police Department says.
The male teen was charged on three felony counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of reckless handling of a firearm and firearm possession by a juvenile.
The charges were based upon evidence collection and witness interviews conducted by detectives after the Culpeper E-911 Center received a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Lesco Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 20.
"The male suspect shot at the residence then fled the area. A third party contacted the Culpeper County E-911...to report hearing shots fired, but nothing was found until the victims called later in the morning," the news release states.
Based on the investigation, it was determined that the incident was a continuation of a prior altercation.
The juvenile, who is on probation for an unrelated violent offense, is being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville. No additional identifying information will be released due to the offender's age.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO Det. J. Barone at 540-829-5530 or email tips@culpeperva.gov, reference case #2012-0189. Anonymous tips can summited by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or by visiting www.culpeperpd.org.
