Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges

Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence.
On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
Officers responded to the area and began canvassing for any relevant home security video footage and witnesses. Evidence was obtained that confirmed that a juvenile male teenager had fired a handgun at a vehicle driving past a residence.
Culpeper Police Department detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. As a result of the investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged the juvenile male with Underage possession of Firearm, Reckless Handling of Firearm, Brandishing, Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, and Shooting Across a Roadway.
A detention order was issued for the juvenile and he is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.
Per Virginia law, no other identifying information will be released about the juvenile offender.
Based on current evidence, it appears that the shooting is related to an altercation between other young adults that took place elsewhere in Culpeper. When one of those young adults fled to a residence on Thomas Way, the other involved adults followed. All parties ended up at the residence of the juvenile offender on Thomas Way. The juvenile offender was not involved in the first altercation. The first young adult ran into the residence, pursued by the pair of young adults. The pair allegedly attempted to gain entry to the residence, which prompted the juvenile offender to exit his residence brandishing the handgun. The pair fled the area in their vehicle as the juvenile fired multiple shots from the handgun.
Through the course of the investigation, the juvenile was identified and located. The juvenile was taken into custody then transported along with his guardian to the police department to be interviewed. All of the parties were known to each other and this was not a random altercation.
Currently there are no known injuries associated with this shooting.
On Jan. 16, additional evidence was found that confirmed one of the rounds fired by the juvenile offender had struck another residence and entered a child’s bedroom closet. No one in that residence was injured.
“This was a potentially life-threatening incident,” said Culpeper Police Department Acting Chief Chris Settle. “We’re all grateful that no one was hurt, especially an innocent adult or child in the safety of their own home. Our patrol officers did an outstanding job, working quickly to ensure the safety of our community. Since Saturday, our detectives have been working diligently to investigate how this incident happened and who played what role in placing our community at risk. The investigation isn’t done yet.”
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sergeant Richard McKnight at 540-829-5529 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org.
