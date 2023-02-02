Culpeper launches entrepreneurship education competition

The Town of Culpeper in partnership with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC) launches Culpeper Competes, an entrepreneurship education competition program.
Culpeper Competes is designed to encourage and develop an entrepreneurial spirit through business development education, mentorships and participant guidance through the process of launching or growing their businesses.
"We are excited to partner with CVSBDC," said Paige Read, Tourism and Economic Development Director for the Town of Culpeper. "In 2021, the Culpeper Competes program was remarkably successful and allowed us to award business investment grants to budding entrepreneurs and existing small businesses that demonstrated growth through investment. The value of Culpeper Competes in helping to create successful ventures in the Town of Culpeper is immeasurable.”
Culpeper Competes focuses on small business investment for the Town of Culpeper. This year, the program has up to $30,000 in business investment grants for start-up and expanding businesses.
"If you are considering opening (or are running) your own business this experience is a must. Less of a competition and more of a journey through each aspect of running a business. The experience gave me confidence to face my business weaknesses. Moreover, the collective instructor’s willingness to discuss opportunities (both in and outside class) provided enlightenment and sparked the confidence to inaugurate our re-start," said Jeffery Mitchell, Owner of Culpeper Cheese Company and previous Culpeper Competes business investment grant recipient.
Participants in Culpeper Competes will be required to attend eight business development courses hosted through CVSBDC’s Business Essentials Training (BET) in order to be eligible to compete in the Business Plan Pitch portion of the program. Those eligible to compete will develop and submit a detailed business plan for scoring, and then present their idea on July 26th, 2023.
"In line with our commitment to provide entrepreneurial education to existing and growing small businesses, CVSBDC is excited to partner with the Town of Culpeper’s Tourism and Economic Development team for the second round of Culpeper Competes. Through our Business Essentials Training, new and existing business owners will have the opportunity to continue to grow as innovators, develop their business leader mindset, and have access to resources needed to build sustainable businesses," said Rebecca Haydock, Director, of Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.
The program is open to all entrepreneurs. New and existing business owners not situated within the Town of Culpeper are also encouraged to apply and participate in the virtual offering of CVSBDC’s Business Essentials Training.
Town residency is not required, however, Culpeper Competes competition grant recipients will be required to operate their new and or expanding business within the Town of Culpeper.
Learn more and submit your application by May 1, 2023, to the Town of Culpeper’s entrepreneurial education and Culpeper Competes pitch program here.
