Culpeper Attorney Amanda Johnson has grown accustomed to interacting with judges, but usually they aren’t so cute and cuddly.
Judge, a 14-week-old Golden Retriever, comes to work with Johnson as her right-paw man as he begins to train to become a therapy/service dog for her clients - both in her office and in the courtroom.
“I had envisioned Judge being able to go to the courtroom and help juveniles who are in a courtroom setting and it's really stressful being able to calm them while they're testifying while facing the accused,” she said.
After getting him, Johnson started to bring Judge into her private practice in downtown Culpeper every day so he could get used to noises such as knocking, bells, talking and phones ringing. His training will officially begin with K9ology of Warrenton on Nov. 23.
Judge, who came into Johnson’s life when he was 8 weeks old, comes from dog royalty by way of his grandfather, Daniel the golden, who won the sporting group at the 144th Annual Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in February 2020.
“He has a really impressive bloodline, which I thought was perfect for the law firm,” Johnson said. “He has the genetics that make him have an even temperament.”
Judge is a playful puppy who greets guests at the door of the office before returning to his post under Johnson’s desk with his bed and chew toys.
Johnson hopes to have Judge trained in 10 months and comforting those in need soon after.
Speaking with prosecutors and police officers during investigations, Johnson said, can be stressful to some - especially children.
“(An emotional support animal) helps them tell their story more transparently because when anyones under stress it's pretty hard to think clearly,” Johnson said.
“In my experience, when people see a puppy or a gentle giant,” she continued. “You can’t help but let your guard down and forget your troubles even just momentarily.”
Johnson hopes to blaze a trail with the introduction of Judge in the courtroom.
“The courtroom is a very serious setting,” Johnson said, adding even wearing bright colors is frowned upon. “We certainly don't want a dog detracting from the allegations.”
“I’ve never seen any dogs in the courtroom and I think that’s part of the problem,” she continued. “There’s a huge opportunity to assist a lot of people in a way that humans and you and I can’t.”
Beyond the courthouse, Johnson hopes Judge will be able to visit schools, assisted care facilities, hospitals and doctor’s offices.
