Culpeper library hosts therapy dogs for reading kids

Children struggling to read or perhaps simply looking for a book buddy can look no further than the Culpeper Public Library. As it turns out, dogs are not only great companions but also incredible listeners.
“The dogs are nonjudgmental,” said Walda Marsh, the owner of therapy dog Cody the Corgi. “They're not going to judge the child. It encourages them to read and not be corrected all the time.”
“They're just going to listen to what you have to say. It puts the child in a comfortable place.”
Volunteers Marsh and Julie McLain, mom to Seville the Rottweiler, spent time at the library on Dec. 2 during its monthly read to a therapy dog event.
The event, which has existed at the library for 10 years, benefits children by improving reading abilities, making children more comfortable reading out loud, improving sentiments towards reading and building self-confidence.
Some of the readers included Kennedy and Baylor Slezak, who read Cody a Clifford the Big Red Dog book while patting his back. Once they finished reading, however, they visited Seville to give her a few scratches.
Children can read out loud, to themselves or just show the dogs the pictures in their books during their allotted time. Marsh explained sometimes the children aren’t comfortable touching their dogs, which is acceptable as well.
Both Cody and Seville, who was decked out in her holiday garb, are certified and insured through Alliance of Therapy Dogs, an organization that “provides testing, certification, registration, support and insurance for volunteers with their dogs in animal-assisted activities.”
Marsh and McLain have been volunteering their dogs for therapy-type activities for over 10 years. They not only visit libraries but also senior living facilities, hospitals and schools.
“We’re just lucky to have dogs that are calm and like people a lot,” McLain said.
