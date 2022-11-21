Culpeper Lowes presents Hometown Community Project

In an effort to make Culpeper a better place for its first responders, Lowes presented the Culpeper County Fire Department with the refurbishment to the department’s meeting room.
Over the next five years, Lowes will contribute $100 million towards community impact projects, supporting nearly 1,800 projects each year to continue its commitment to make homes and hometowns better for those in need.
Lowe’s of Culpeper has been participating in these community impact projects since 2019.
The project began when Store Manager Scott J. O’Toole and staff approached Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. President Steve Corbin about any needed repairs or refurbishment within the station.
As it turned out, the station needed help with two projects. The first was the fire department meeting room, where Lowe’s associates replaced the ceiling tile, cleaned the gridwork and replaced all window treatments. Staff also repainted all the walls in the meeting room.
According to a long time volunteer and chaplain R.E. Deane, he can recall that this might have been the third time in his over 60 years of service that these spaces have been painted.
Staff even added a little something special above the door to the meeting room: the word “PRIDE.” This word was picked right from their Mission Statement. Pride stands for professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence.
The second project entailed turning their basement space into a workout area for the firefighters, to stay healthy and fit to protect our citizens and property in Culpeper.
In this space, Lowe’s associates repainted the walls and ceiling, installed window treatments and rubber mats for the gym equipment. Also added was a hand painted wall mural of the mountains.
As a token their appreciation for their partnership, Lowes staff presented a photo of their ladder truck displaying the American Flag while participating in the October Safety project at Lowe’s.
All in all, Lowe’s of Culpeper volunteered over 120 hours and donated $2,500 in materials for these projects.
O’Toole thanked his team Victor Gray, Bryant Welch, Ashley Ledden, Tabitha Scott, Tiffany Taylor, Anastasia Sillex, Tiffany Kennedy and artists Jo Johnson and Colleen Botkin.
