The Culpeper-MadisonRappahannock Farm Show will take place at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, 10220 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper from July 6-10.
Livestock shows are Thursday through Sunday with lots of activities on Saturday and Sunday and much more.
The Little Mr. and Miss CMR Farm Show Contest will begin at 1 p.m. in the Sale Ring on July 9. The theme is to come dressed as your favorite farm animal but no live animals will be allowed. The contest will be for those ages birth to 8-years-old. No day of show entries. The Tiny Mr. and Miss CMR will host birth to 23 months contests, Wee Mr. and Miss CMR 2 to 4-years-old and Little Mr. and Miss CMR 5 to 8-years-old.
Corn hole tournament will be held at 6 p.m. on July 8 and 2 p.m. on July 9. It will cost $15 per person.
The antique tractor display will occur on July 7-9.
The 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Program is the largest animal science project area enabling youth to develop their interest in beef cattle, sheep, and swine in their 4-H projects. Youth learn about selection, care, feeding, animal health and more.
This agriculture program offers competitions such as livestock judging and stockmen's contests as well as livestock shows at the county, district and state levels.
Go online to www.cmrfarmshow.com for more information.
