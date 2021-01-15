A Culpeper man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his roommate at their Highview Court residence in a Thursday incident resulting in injuries that were not life threatening, Culpeper police say.
Mario Tiul Caal, 45, of Culpeper, was charged with one felony count of malicious wounding and is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond. The victim, whose identity was not revealed in a police department news release, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
"Tiul Caal had been drinking heavily that evening of the stabbing. The victim was conversing with a family member when Tiul Caal sought him out and attacked him without any apparent provocation," the release says. "Tiul Caal was still on location when officers arrived and taken into custody without further incident. The involved weapon and additional evidence was recovered from the scene."
Around 11 p.m. Jan. 14, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a call regarding a stabbing in a residence in the area of the 600-block of Highview Court. Upon their arrival, officers found one person with injuries. Detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. Their investigation determined that Tiul Caal and the victim are roommates.
The investigation is active and on-going and anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Norma McGuckin at 540-727-3430 ext. 5580 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can be summited to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org.
