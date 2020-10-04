A Culpeper man who was racing a motorcycle at nearly three times the speed limit was arrested Saturday after eluding police, according to a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Bobby V. Settle, 27, was charged on counts of eluding police, driving with a revoked license and reckless speeding, according to the release.
The release explains that around 1:53 a.m., Sgt. Shawn Walters saw two motorcycles racing near the Culpeper Baptist Church and “one of the motorcycles fled down Elm Street and onto South Main.” Upon attempting to turn onto Germanna highway, the release states that Settle crashed.
Settle, according to the post, refused treatment from the Culpeper Rescue Squad.
Sheriff Scott Jenkins states in the release that “we are pleased Mr. Settle complied with instructions and was taken into custody without further resistance.”
“Once again, we ask drivers consider the risks involved when they choose to flee from deputies,” Jenkins added. “Please comply and have your case heard in court instead of endangering the lives of deputies and citizens.”
A video recording of the incident can be seen on the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
