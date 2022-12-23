Culpeper man arrested for illegal drug, gun charges

A Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
Task force members first encountered Johnnie Thomas III, 35, on Dec. 20 during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release Friday.
A pistol and approximately 1/8 of an ounce of methamphetamine were recovered from Thomas’s vehicle during the traffic stop.
After he was taken into custody without incident, he was charged with one felony count of distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and one count of concealing a weapon.
Further investigation led to a search warrant being executed at Thomas’s
residence in the 1800 block of Picadilly Circle.
The search warrant yielded eight pistols, a rifle, a shotgun and an assortment of magazines and ammunition.
Investigators also seized $23,000 in cash and approximately one ounce of meth,
with a street value of approximately $3,000.
Thomas is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law
enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, and
Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police
Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation,
Culpeper Field Office.
