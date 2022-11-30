A 29-year-old Culpeper man was charged with drug offenses following the conclusion of a lengthy investigation by The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
On Nov. 28, Daniel Ruiz-Torres was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue in the Town of Culpeper, Virginia State Police said in a press release Wednesday.
As a result of the operation, a small amount of cocaine was seized along with drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, scales, $8,844 in currency and two vehicles.
Ruiz-Torres was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, VSP said.
Ruiz-Torres was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
