Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County that left a Culpeper man dead.
The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. on July 11 along Route 215 (Vint Hill Rd) just east of Route 600 (Broad Run Church Rd).
A 2000 Ford F-350 was traveling east on Route 215 when it crossed a double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Ford, David E. Kirby, 41, died at the crash scene as a result of his injuries.
Kirby was not wearing a seatbelt.
Three passengers in the Ford, a 36-year-old female, a 19-year-old male and a 12-year-old male, all suffered serious injuries and were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment.
None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.
A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
