A 44-year-old Culpeper man was shot and killed by a Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputy in the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive after he discharged a firearm, Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey says. At the sheriff's office's request, state police are investigating the death of Donald Francis Hairston.
At about 9:40 a.m. Feb. 25, the sheriff's office conducted a welfare check on Hairston, who Coffey says was "in an already agitated state" when deputies arrived.
"Within minutes of the deputies' arrival, Hairston ran indoors and barricaded himself inside the residence. Despite the deputies' attempts to communicate with Hairston in an effort to de-escalate the situation, Hairston exited the residence armed with a gun," Coffey stated in a news release. "He discharged the firearm and then pointed the firearm at the deputies. A deputy fired and struck Hairston, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene."
Hairston's body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. No deputies or other persons were injured during the incident and the matter is an ongoing investigation.
Horseshoe Drive intersects with Brock Lane, where 62-year-old Ellis A. Frye Jr. was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in November. In that incident, state police said Frye was sitting on the porch with a firearm when deputies arrived in response to a domestic call.
Deputies proceeded to negotiate with Frye for about 30 minutes in efforts to de-escalate the situation, according to a previous news release. During the negotiations, the release states that Frye “entered and exited the residence multiple times and produced additional firearms.” Frye was still armed when the release states he “advanced in the direction of law enforcement personnel” and “a deputy fired and the man was struck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.