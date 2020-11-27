A 62-year-old Culpeper man, who was armed, died Thursday afternoon after being shot by a Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputy, state police said.
At the sheriff’s office’s request, state police are investigating the shooting of Ellis A. Frye Jr.
Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 13000 block of Brock Lane regarding “a domestic with an armed male,” state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release.
When law enforcement arrived, the release states that Frye was sitting on the porch with a firearm.
Deputies proceeded to negotiate with Frye for about 30 minutes in efforts to de-escalate the situation, according to the release. During the negotiations, the release states that Frye “entered and exited the residence multiple times and produced additional firearms.” Frye was still armed when the release states he “advanced in the direction of law enforcement personnel” and “a deputy fired and the man was struck.”
Frye was transported to Culpeper UVA Medical Center, where he later died. No one else was injured during the incident.
An investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office Police Shooting Investigation Team and Frye’s body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy, according to the release.
