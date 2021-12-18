According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey, the Town of Culpeper Police Department issued a "be on the lookout" to regional law enforcement for Jeremy A. Yates at 5:30 p.m. An emergency custody order had been obtained for him and it was believed that he was armed with a gun.
At approximately 9 p.m., a Madison County sheriff's deputy saw a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado stopped in the roadway on Etlan Road, Coffey said in a news release. As deputies approached the Chevrolet, Yates sped away and a pursuit ensued, the release said.
During the pursuit, Yates began firing shots at passing vehicles, according to police.
As the pursuit continued north on Route 231 into Rappahannock County, a Rappahannock County sheriff's deputy became involved. According to Coffey, Yates fired and struck a Rappahannock deputy's vehicle multiple times.
As Yates was driving south on Slate Mills Road near the intersection of Reva Road, he began to approach the Culpeper County line.
Yates began shooting at Culpeper County sheriff's deputies, who were stopped in the roadway and facing north on Slate Mills Road, according to state police. Culpeper deputies and the Chevrolet then ran off the left side of the road, collided with an embankment, and overturned.
Deputies attempted to render first aid, but Yates died at the scene.
It is unclear what was Yates's cause of death.
His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
Two handguns were recovered from the Chevrolet, Coffey said.
No deputies or any others were injured during the incident, and no residents have reported their vehicles being struck by bullets.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 540-829-7400 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(1) comment
No waste of resources on a trial here!
