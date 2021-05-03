A Culpeper man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 29 near Va. 28 in Fauquier County.
A 2021 Toyota RAV4 was traveling south on U.S. 29 around 2:40 p.m. when it rear-ended a 2020 Hino box truck that was stopped at a red light, state police said in a news release. The impact caused the box truck to collide with a 2016 Ford Focus that was also stopped at the light. The box truck and Ford were traveling southbound.
The driver of the Toyota, Albert D. Noonan, 55, of Culpeper, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
The driver of the box truck, a 26-year-old Bumpass man, and the driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old Warrenton woman, were not injured. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.